16 injured in crash between double-decker bus and lorry
Sixteen people have been injured after a crash between a double-decker bus and a lorry in England.
Emergency crews were called to the A47 in Cambridgeshire at around 7.30am this morning.
.@Magpas_Charity say 17 people injured in collision between a lorry and a bus on the A47 near Guyhirn, eight requiring hospital treatment. Pics: @NwsPhotographer pic.twitter.com/6rnsJVJn8K— BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) June 26, 2018
Sixteen patients were transferred to hospital following the incident, the East of England Ambulance Service said.
In a tweet the Magpas Air Ambulance charity said: "@Magpas_Charity enhanced doctor & paramedic team were called to a major incident on the A47 in the Wisbech area, involving an HGV & a bus. Approximately 15 people have been injured. All emergency services are on the scene. More info to come."
Early this morning 26/06/2018, our @Magpas_Charity enhanced doctor & paramedic team were called to a major incident on the A47 in the Wisbech area, involving an HGV & a bus. Approximately 15 people have been injured. All emergency services are on the scene. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/RvkFHeYq3w— Magpas Air Ambulance (@Magpas_Charity) June 26, 2018
East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, and a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.
They said the crash was initially declared as a major incident because of the number of patients involved, but that was stood down shortly before 10am.
Cambridgeshire Fire Service said crews were called at 7.33am.
PA
