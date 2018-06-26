16 injured in crash between double-decker bus and lorry

Sixteen people have been injured after a crash between a double-decker bus and a lorry in England.

Emergency crews were called to the A47 in Cambridgeshire at around 7.30am this morning.

Sixteen patients were transferred to hospital following the incident, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

In a tweet the Magpas Air Ambulance charity said: "@Magpas_Charity enhanced doctor & paramedic team were called to a major incident on the A47 in the Wisbech area, involving an HGV & a bus. Approximately 15 people have been injured. All emergency services are on the scene. More info to come."

East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, and a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

They said the crash was initially declared as a major incident because of the number of patients involved, but that was stood down shortly before 10am.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service said crews were called at 7.33am.

