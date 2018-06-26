16 injured in crash between double-decker bus and lorry

Sixteen people have been injured after a crash between a double-decker bus and a lorry in England.

Emergency crews were called to the A47 in Cambridgeshire at around 7.30am this morning.

.@Magpas_Charity say 17 people injured in collision between a lorry and a bus on the A47 near Guyhirn, eight requiring hospital treatment. Pics: @NwsPhotographer pic.twitter.com/6rnsJVJn8K — BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) June 26, 2018

Sixteen patients were transferred to hospital following the incident, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

In a tweet the Magpas Air Ambulance charity said: "@Magpas_Charity enhanced doctor & paramedic team were called to a major incident on the A47 in the Wisbech area, involving an HGV & a bus. Approximately 15 people have been injured. All emergency services are on the scene. More info to come."

Early this morning 26/06/2018, our @Magpas_Charity enhanced doctor & paramedic team were called to a major incident on the A47 in the Wisbech area, involving an HGV & a bus. Approximately 15 people have been injured. All emergency services are on the scene. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/RvkFHeYq3w — Magpas Air Ambulance (@Magpas_Charity) June 26, 2018

East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, and a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

They said the crash was initially declared as a major incident because of the number of patients involved, but that was stood down shortly before 10am.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service said crews were called at 7.33am.

PA