15 hurt after ‘explosive device’ blast rips through Canada restaurant

Some 15 people have been hurt after an explosion ripped through a restaurant in a shopping centre in Toronto, Canadian police said.

The blast in the suburb of Mississauga was caused by an “improvised explosive device” (IED), they said.

“Two suspects attended the scene”, detonated the devices and fled, Peel Region police said.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Paramedic Joe Korstanje said three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital while the remaining 12 suffered minor and superficial injuries.

The explosion happened just after 10.30pm on Thursday and the plaza was still sealed off on Friday.

Andre Larrivee, who lives nearby, said he was watching television and heard an explosion.

“It was really loud,” he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that exploded at a nearby construction site.

2nd male described as 5’9”-5’10”, fair skin, thin build, faded blue jeans, dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over head, grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes, face covered. Looking for public’s assistance in identifying the parties that fled following the explosion. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Police have appealed for help from the public.

Peel region police described the first suspect as in his mid-20s, 5ft 10in to 6ft tall with a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie and a baseball cap with a light grey peak.

The second suspect is described as a little shorter with a thin build, wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, grey T-shirt and dark coloured skate shoes.

- Press Association