13 die and 10 are wounded in shooting at California bar

Latest: Thirteen people have died, including a sheriff's sergeant and the gunman, after a shooting inside a crowded Southern California bar.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building.

He died at a hospital early on Thursday but authorities did not say how the gunman died.

Mr Dean said around 10 other people were shot and wounded.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11.20pm local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar's website said it hosts College Country Night every Wednesday.

Latest: The gunman who injured 11 people inside a Southern California bar is dead, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Eric Buschow has said.

A deputy who responded to the incident was shot and taken to a hospital while no other information on the other victims was immediately known.

The Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar's website said it hosts College Country Night every Wednesday and police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.

A gunman has opened fire inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on college night, wounding 11 including an officer who had rushed to the scene, police in California said.

Ventura County sheriff’s Captain Garo Kuredjian could not confirm whether any of those shot were dead.

He also said he could not confirm whether the gunman was killed or in custody, but added there is no further threat to the community.

Mr Kuredjian said hundreds of people were in the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at 11.20pm on Wednesday, and shots were still being fired when officers arrived.

I have to take a moment as I'm in awe of watching officers run toward the Borderline Bar & Grill after reports of a mass shooting. The bravery and selflessness cannot be ignored at a time like this. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WlxiLEDKkX — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) November 8, 2018

Tayler Whitler, 19, said she was inside the bar when a man walked in with his face partly covered by something resembling a ski mask, opened fire on a person working on the door, then began to shoot people at random.

“It was really, really, really shocking,” she told KABC-TV as she stood with her father in the Borderline car park. “It looked like he knew what he was doing.”

It was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered at the Borderline, according to its website.

It has been “quite some time” since there was a shooting of any kind in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people around 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Live coverage from scene of mass shooting at bar in Thousand Oaks, California - Borderline Bar and Grill https://t.co/Kv41TShhsG — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 8, 2018

Nick Steinwender, student body president at nearby California Lutheran University, rushed to the scene when he heard about a shooting at the bar where he knew friends and fellow students were.

“It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, people hopping over gates to get out” Mr Steinwender told KABC.

He said he heard from people inside that they were hiding in toilets and the attic of the bar.

- Press Association

At least six people have been shot as a man opened fire in a crowded bar in southern California, officials said.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Garo Kuredjian said a sheriff's deputy was among those shot and was taken to hospital.

He could not provide information on the extent of the victims' injuries.

The sheriff's spokesman said reports of shots fired came at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Breaking: Witness says that a man shot a security guard before entering Borderline Grill and Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, then set off a ‘smoke’ device and started shooting people inside. The bomb squad and FBI are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/lMM1ZeXNjj — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 8, 2018

He said responding officers could hear gunshots as they arrived at the scene. Authorities are still treating it as an active scene.

Witnesses told ABC News that a man fired several shots from a handgun before throwing smoke bombs and starting to fire again.

Police told the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired.

- Press Association