12 dead in car bombing near sports stadium in Afghanistan
Twelve people have been killed and 40 others wounded in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province, an official said.
Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province's public health department, said the injured were taken to hospital in Lashkar Gha.
The explosion occurred after celebrations over the Afghan new year were winding down and revellers were on their way home, he added.
