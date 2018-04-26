12 children killed as school bus collides with train in India

A collision between a school bus and train in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has killed 12 children.

The bus driver, who ignored a guard's signal to stop, was also killed in the crash and another 12 children, including five in critical condition, were taken to hospital with injuries.

#UttarPradesh: Bus accident in #Kushinagar, 13 students killed as school bus collides with train, 8 injured, probe ordered into incident pic.twitter.com/qQHYzWSW3V — EconomicTimes (@EconomicTimes) April 26, 2018

The children, aged between five and 14, were on their way to school after the bus had picked them up from several villages.

A railroad guard posted at the un-gated crossing signalled for the bus to stop but the driver ignored the signal and crashed into the train, rail official Sanjay Yadav said.

Shocked parents and relatives of the children rushed to the accident site and the hospital after hearing of the crash.

Indian men inspect a school van that was hit by a train at an ungated railroad crossing. Pic: AP Photo

Accidents are common on India's railroad network, one of the world's largest with 23 million people riding daily on about 11,000 passenger trains.

Crossings that lack gates to block traffic or are not guarded round-the-clock are common, especially in rural India, with poor financing often hindering efforts to improve safety.

PA