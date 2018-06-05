112 migrants drown off coast of Tunisia in deadliest Mediterranean sinking this year

The weekend capsizing off Tunisia of an overloaded smuggling boat is now believed to have killed 112 migrants, making it the deadliest shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea this year, the UN migration agency said.

Spokesman Leonard Doyle, of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said it counted 60 confirmed deaths and 52 people missing and presumed dead from the capsizing off the eastern city of Sfax.

Sixty-eight people survived.

Breaking: at least 112 people died after a boat carrying around 180 migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday. — IOM - UN Migration (@UNmigration) June 4, 2018

Mr Doyle said the toll makes the capsizing "the single biggest incident of dead and missing this year" on the Mediterranean, after two other shipwrecks off the Libyan coast in January and February that each left 100 people dead or missing and presumed dead.

The IOM said Tunisians make up most migrants now attempting the crossing in the central Mediterranean route towards Italy.

- Digital Desk and PA