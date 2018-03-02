11 killed, including 2 UN staff, in Boko Haram attack

Two members of staff of the UN's migration agency were among 11 people killed in an attack by Boko Haram militants on a military base in north-eastern Nigeria.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said a "large number" of Boko Haram members attacked the base in Rann, in Borno state, a day earlier with automatic weapons, rocket-propelled grenades and gun trucks.

At a UN briefing in Geneva, IOM spokesman Joel Millman said the two staffers, Ibrahim Lawan and Yawe Emmanuel, were among three humanitarian workers killed. Four soldiers and four police also died, and another three humanitarian workers were injured.

IOM director of operations and emergencies Mohammed Abdiker said the agency was "outraged and saddened" by the attack.

