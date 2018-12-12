11 images which sum up Trump’s tense border discussion with Democratic leaders

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and if that’s true then the images from US President Donald Trump’s discussion with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have really racked up the word count.

Trump and vice president Mike Pence sat down with Pelosi and Schumer in the White House Oval Office, where the president escalated his government shutdown threat over funding for his proposed Mexico border wall. (Evan Vucci/AP)

“If we don’t have border security, we’ll shut down the government,” said Trump.

He also said his long-promised wall would be built one way or another, and earlier pledged that the military would build it if Democrats blocked the funding.

Government funding for some agencies is set to expire on December 21, threatening a partial shutdown.

Schumer has said: “We shouldn’t shut down the government over a dispute.” (Evan Vucci/AP)

Schumer and Pelosi have both urged the president to find another solution, but Trump responded by saying he would be “proud to shut down the government”, and that he would “take the mantle”. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The images from the open-press session were priceless, often resembling a bickering family. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The hand gestures were abundant as the group continued to talk. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Pelosi was unimpressed by the meeting’s acrimony, saying: “This has spiralled downwards.” (Evan Vucci/AP)

Both Pelosi and Schumer made it clear they would like to debate the issues, but in private.

And while the meeting was indeed a tense one, the group did agree on one thing, with Trump saying: “We need border security and I think we all agree that we need border security”, to which Schumer said: “Yes.” (Evan Vucci/AP)

“See? We get along,” Trump added. It certainly did not look that way.

