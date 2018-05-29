10 injured amid panic after false bomb claim on plane

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after a man falsely said there was a bomb on board.

Passengers overheard Frantinus Nirigi, 26, telling a flight attendant there was a bomb on the Lion Air plane, which was carrying 189 passengers to Jakarta on Monday night, police spokesman Nanang Purnomo said.

Mr Purnomo said another passenger broke the emergency exit windows.

He and Nirigi were arrested.

Video online showed dozens of people standing on the Boeing 737's right wing.

#BREAKINGNEWS

passenger plane out of cabin because there is a saying in the plane there is a bomb, this happened in #pontianak int airport #indonesia with lion air plane.

Very dangerous way of Escape 😵 pic.twitter.com/xgM7DKKQUK — Aviationdaily✈️الطيران يوميآ (@Aviationdailyy) May 28, 2018

Some slid down the right engine and landed on the ground.

Mr Purnomo said eight passengers had broken bones and head wounds, while two had minor injuries.

He said an inspection found no bomb.