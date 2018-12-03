1 child dead, 40 people injured in US bus crash

Back to US World Home

One child is dead and at least 40 others, who are mostly children, were injured after a youth football team bus crashed on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas State Police said this morning.

The bus was traveling from Texas to Tennessee when it veered off the road before overturning.

The bus was carrying children who were all reportedly between the ages of eight and 12 years old.

Police say that the bus driver is alive and is being questioned.

Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock said it received more than 20 patients following the crash, though no information about the severity of the injuries was immediately available.

The hospital said it has set up a family center so parents can reunite with their children.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

USBus CrashCrashChildrenInjuries

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World