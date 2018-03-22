Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United for LA Galaxy

Manchester United have confirmed the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract as the striker prepares to join LA Galaxy.

A statement from United read: "Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future."


- Digital desk


