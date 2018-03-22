Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United for LA Galaxy

Manchester United have confirmed the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract as the striker prepares to join LA Galaxy.

A statement from United read: "Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect.

#MUFC has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect.



Club statement: https://t.co/F0vdXLBPFA pic.twitter.com/ISJVCCjYre — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 22, 2018

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future."

- Digital desk