Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to join LA Galaxy following Manchester United exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to join the LA Galaxy after he was released from his Manchester United contract on Thursday.

The 36-year-old scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Premier League side but has been let go ahead of a move to the United States.

Ibrahimovic was released last summer after a fine first season at Old Trafford ended in a serious knee injury, only to be rewarded with a new contract until the end of the 2017-18 season in August last year.

However, Ibrahimovic has only managed seven appearances this term as a knee issue halted his comeback and United have now confirmed his exit.

Press Association Sport understands the former Sweden international is set to sign for Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.

A statement from United read: "Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future."

Ibrahimovic wrote on Instagram: "Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history."

Ibrahimovic returned for United in November after recovering from surgery to repair his ruptured cruciate ligament.

But his last game was on Boxing Day, when he was substituted at half-time of the 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January and the form of Romelu Lukaku have made it more difficult for Ibrahimovic to regain his place and, with question marks over his fitness and his contract ticking down, the time appears right for a move.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba were among those to pay tribute to the outgoing striker on Thursday.

Rashford wrote on Twitter that Ibrahimovic "helped me become a better player for years to come", while Pogba wrote: "You'll be missed Lion, wish you all the best".

