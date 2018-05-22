Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for slapping Michael Petrasso during the first half of LA Galaxy's 1-0 Major League Soccer victory over Montreal Impact.

The former Sweden striker took offence to Petrasso standing on his foot while marking him, contact which appeared accidental, and retaliated in the 40th minute at the Stade Saputo.

Ibrahimovic slapped Petrasso in the side of the head before going down holding his foot, but the referee sent the incident to the Video Assistant Referee.

After Video Review, Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives a red card for violent conduct. #MTLvLA https://t.co/qF8UcCZYuy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 21, 2018

While Petrasso was only booked, Ibrahimovic was shown a straight red card for violent conduct with the scores still goalless.

The Galaxy still went on to claim the points without Ibrahimovic courtesy of Ola Kamara's 74th-minute goal - his fourth in as many games.

- PA