Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoops MLS Newcomer of the Year award

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named the MLS Newcomer of the Year.

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy after agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United in March this year.

The 37-year-old scored the first two of his 22 goals on his debut after coming off the bench as the Galaxy beat neighbours Los Angeles FC 4-3.

The former Sweden international also made 10 assists in the 27 games he played, but he was unable to guide the Galaxy to the playoffs.