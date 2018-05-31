Zinedine Zidane – how do his Real Madrid predecessors compare?

Zinedine Zidane has become the eighth coach to leave Real Madrid in the past 12 years after calling time on his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

The former Real playmaker won three successive Champions League trophies with the club after taking charge in January 2016, also clinching a LaLiga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport compares Zidane’s achievements to those of his recent predecessors at the Bernabeu.

Rafael Benitez (June 2015 – January 2016)

Despite losing only three of his 25 games, the current Newcastle boss lasted just seven months in the hot seat. His reign included an incredible 10-2 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano, as well as an embarrassing 4-0 drubbing at home to bitter rivals Barcelona. He left the club third in the table, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti (June 2013 – May 2015)

Ancelotti led Real to the Champions League title in his first season and also won the Copa del Rey, European Super Cup and World Club Cup during a memorable campaign. However, third place in LaLiga, followed by second place during a trophyless 2015 led to his dismissal by club president Florentino Perez.

Jose Mourinho (May 2010 – June 2013)

Real were 13 points behind Barca in the league and had just been beaten by city rivals Atletico in the Copa del Rey final when Mourinho’s departure was announced by president Perez. Madrid’s longest-serving manager of the past 15 years lifted the Copa del Rey during his first season in the capital and followed it up with the title and Spanish Super Cup in 2012.

Manuel Pellegrini (June 2009 – May 2010)

Real completed the signings of Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso in the immediate aftermath of Pellegrini’s arrival. Despite the multi-million pound purchases, they endured a frustrating season to forget which resulted in the Chilean’s sacking. After being knocked out of the Spanish cup by second division Alcorcon, they were beaten in the Champions League semi-finals and finished runners-up to Barcelona having amassed a then Real record of 96 points.

Juande Ramos (December 2008 – June 2009)

A short-term appointment, the former Tottenham coach sparked an upturn in results – taking 52 points from a possible 54 – but could not clinch silverware. A 6-2 home drubbing by champions Barca proved costly as Ramos’ side eventually finished nine points behind their rivals. They were also on the receiving end of a resounding 5-0 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Bernd Schuster (July 2007 – December 2008)

A former Barcelona, Real and Atletico Madrid player, the German led Los Blancos to the title in his first year in charge and quickly followed it up with the Spanish Super Cup. Frequent confrontations with the media suggested he was not entirely happy with life at Madrid, however, and, following a 4-3 defeat to Sevilla in December 2008, he stepped down.

Fabio Capello (July 2006 – June 2007)

The Italian returned for a second spell as manager after the 2006 World Cup, with the club enduring one of their longest spells without a trophy. His defensive style did not go down too well with supporters, although he ultimately won Real’s first title for four years on the final day of the season. In spite of that achievement, Capello was sacked, reportedly because of his pragmatic style of play.

