Zinedine Zidane hoping Real Madrid maintain impressive form at Leganes

Zinedine Zidane hopes to see Real Madrid maintain their impressive run of form when they take on Leganes in LaLiga on Wednesday.

Zidane has found himself under pressure this term as last season's champions sit fourth in the table, 17 points behind runaway leaders Barcelona.

But Real have seen their form improve in recent weeks, beating Real Sociedad and Real Betis in the league either side of their Champions League victory over Paris St Germain, and scoring 13 goals in the process.

And their French boss is hoping Real can carry on winning as they prepare to face 13th-place Leganes.

Ahead of the game, Zidane told his club's official website: "We're playing well at the minute, we're showing what we can do and we want to continue with our good run. It's what we try to prepare for every week.

"We've got another match tomorrow and we want to have the same concentration and intensity to carry on with what we're doing.

"We're totally focused on tomorrow because there are three points at stake against Leganes.

"The message is always the same but there are many factors that come into play. We know that everything is important to us - the Champions League and LaLiga - because it's very important to finish as high as possible.

"We want to have continuity and we're doing much better lately. The second half against Betis was phenomenal.

"It's what will guide us to achieve good things this year. We have another game tomorrow and hopefully we can win again."

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is a doubt for the midweek encounter after he missed training on Tuesday.

Zidane added: "Modric had a setback with his hip. He didn't train with us today and we're hoping he'll be back with us shortly.

"I think it's only a little problem, I have faith in all the people who work here, in the physios and doctors, hopefully it's nothing serious and he'll be back with us soon."

Zidane also hinted that he may rest Cristiano Ronaldo for the clash.

"Cristiano has been playing 60 or 70 games for 10 years," he said. "He doesn't stop.

"There comes a moment when it's necessary for everyone to not play from time to time.

"He's better doing it this way and of course we talk about it."

Leganes were the victors when these sides last met in January, winning the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final tie 2-1 at the Bernabeu to knock the Madrid giants out of the competition.

And boss Asier Garitano is keeping that victory in mind ahead of the clash.

He told his club's official website: "We know of the difficulty.

"We will have to play a great match but psychologically we have already been able to beat them - and that is important."