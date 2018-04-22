Zach Johnson and Andrew Landry tied for lead in Texas
22/04/2018 - 09:09:21Back to Golf Sport Home
Zach Johnson joined fellow American Andrew Landry to tie for the lead ahead of the final day of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.
With back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th and another on the par-5 18th, Johnson shot a four-under 68 to join Landry, who carded 67, at the top on 13 under for the tournament.
Hot on their heels is record-setting Trey Mullinax, who pulled off a blistering round of 62 with two eagles and seven birdies to surge into third.
The 25-year-old's 10-under-par feat saw a dropped shot on the par-four 11th more than compensated by a hoard of birdies and eagles on the par five 14th and 18th, bringing him to within a shot of the lead.
The storylines are set for Sunday. Here's how we got there. pic.twitter.com/32LQX8vhu3— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 22, 2018
After beginning day three tied first with Johnson, Ryan Moore slid into fourth after carding a round of 70.
Scotsman Martin Laird carded 69, placing him at fifth on nine under for the tournament, along with Sean O'Hair, Jimmy Walker and Chris Kirk.
In a stand-out moment from day three Laird, who is four shots of the lead, managed to sink an 83-foot putt to eagle the eighth.
Johnson is chasing his first win since 2015, while victory would be a tour first for Landry.
- PA
Join the conversation - comment here