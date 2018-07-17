You’ve never seen a baseball caught from this angle before

A baseball fan has recorded himself making an incredible catch whilst holding his phone.

Donnie Read, 23, from Virginia was at Nationals Park in Washington DC to watch the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby when he made the catch, way back in section 239.

The Home Run Derby is an annual competition to score the most home runs, leading to plenty of opportunities for audience catches.

Glove in one, phone in the other. Caught a home run at the home run derby 🔥 @SportsCenter @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/yLks9Bkk58 — Donnie Read (@donnie_read) July 17, 2018

In a video posted to Twitter, a home run is struck and the ball soars into the air, making a slow arc down to the stands. Read records the ball as it comes towards him, then makes a spectacular catch.

“This is the first time I’ve caught a ball at a game, especially a home run.”

Read says he took the ball home, calling it “a souvenir that I will keep for life and pass to my children”.

Hopefully he can show them the video, too!

- Press Association