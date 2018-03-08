'You owe us': Ruby Walsh kept busy after injury layoff in humorous video

Ruby Walsh made his long-awaited return from a broken leg today, marking it with a win at Thurles.

It's a timely return to work for Walsh, coming days ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, but he may be kept busy if Paddy Power have their way.

In a video released today, they're none too happy with the lack of payback they're getting from their brand ambassador...

Hopefully he'll be done mopping in time for Cheltenham!

- Digital desk

