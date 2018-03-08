'You owe us': Ruby Walsh kept busy after injury layoff in humorous video

Ruby Walsh made his long-awaited return from a broken leg today, marking it with a win at Thurles.

It's a timely return to work for Walsh, coming days ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, but he may be kept busy if Paddy Power have their way.

In a video released today, they're none too happy with the lack of payback they're getting from their brand ambassador...

Ruby Walsh is back riding just in time for Cheltenham. He owed us a few man hours after all those months off… pic.twitter.com/MKZDVbhWsI — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 8, 2018

Hopefully he'll be done mopping in time for Cheltenham!

- Digital desk