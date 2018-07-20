You need to watch the Cleveland Browns’ perfect parody of The Office intro

The Cleveland Browns have introduced themselves as frontrunners for the funniest NFL side before the season even begins.

The Browns, who lost every game in the regular season in 2017, created a perfect remake of classic US sitcom The Office ahead of the 2018 campaign, which begins on September 6.

They don’t give points for humour, but if they did the Browns would have a head start.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is one of those who features in the parody, as well as defensive line Myles Garrett, with characters as Dwight and Jim recreated by considerably larger athletes.

Although that’s not to say The Office never got physical.

Just another day at work. pic.twitter.com/EmH53uZHAX — The Office (@theofficenbc) July 19, 2018

Despite their differences, the US sitcom and the NFL team have clearly hit it off.

Even rival team the Pittsburgh Steelers took notice.

With almost 100,000 likes it’s undoubtedly a win for the Browns’ social media team, but will that sense of humour help the team on the field? Only time will tell.

- Press Association