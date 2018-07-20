You need to hear the song Paul Pogba sang for his France teammates

It takes team harmony as well as talent to win the World Cup, something Paul Pogba demonstrated in abundance with a stirring song about his teammates.

France won the 2018 tournament after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, with goals from Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Pogba helping them to their second title.

But the victory was built off the pitch as well as on it, and you only need to witness this performance from Pogba to realise that.

The song makes reference to N’Golo Kante’s importance to the side, as well as “Captain Lloris”, and Benjamin Pavard’s magnificent half-volley against Argentina.

Pogba will return to Manchester United for the 2018/19 season as a World Champion. Can he bring the Old Trafford dressing room together and win the Premier League, too?

- Press Association