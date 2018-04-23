You absolutely must watch this Yeovil player’s 20-yard screamer of an own goal
23/04/2018 - 16:51:00Back to Sport Home
Own goals have long been a source of hilarity for football fans – and in time, Yeovil Town’s Tom James will laugh about this one.
With his team 1-0 down against League Two promotion hopefuls Notts County, the ball was played across James, whose attempts to intercept it ended in disaster.
Add a little Andy Gray commentary and the scene would be complete. “What a hit, son!”
Yeovil’s Twitter account was naturally disappointed to concede, and some pointed out they might have undersold the spectacular nature of the goal online.
54 | It's another mightily unfortunate goal to concede. A County cross is diverted past Maddison by Tom James for an own goal.— Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) April 21, 2018
(2-0) #YTFC
“Diverted” definitely doesn’t do it justice.
Diverted? Try smashed it top corner past his own keeper 😂— Brandon Chambers (@brandonJLchambs) April 21, 2018
Don’t worry about it, Tom. Just make sure to do it up the other end of the pitch next time.
Join the conversation - comment here