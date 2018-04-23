You absolutely must watch this Yeovil player’s 20-yard screamer of an own goal

Own goals have long been a source of hilarity for football fans – and in time, Yeovil Town’s Tom James will laugh about this one.

With his team 1-0 down against League Two promotion hopefuls Notts County, the ball was played across James, whose attempts to intercept it ended in disaster.

Add a little Andy Gray commentary and the scene would be complete. “What a hit, son!”

Yeovil’s Twitter account was naturally disappointed to concede, and some pointed out they might have undersold the spectacular nature of the goal online.

54 | It's another mightily unfortunate goal to concede. A County cross is diverted past Maddison by Tom James for an own goal.



(2-0)

“Diverted” definitely doesn’t do it justice.

Diverted? Try smashed it top corner past his own keeper 😂 — Brandon Chambers (@brandonJLchambs) April 21, 2018

Don’t worry about it, Tom. Just make sure to do it up the other end of the pitch next time.