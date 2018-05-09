Yaya Toure’s best Manchester City goals

Tributes were paid to Yaya Toure as he made his final home appearance for Manchester City during Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Brighton.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the Ivorian’s best goals during his eight years at the club.

2011 v Manchester United, FA Cup semi-final

Toure netted the winner against United at Wembley (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Toure scored the only goal as City reached the FA Cup final for the first time in 30 years with a hard-fought victory over arch-rivals United. Toure seized on a mistake by Michael Carrick and raced past Nemanja Vidic to slot home early in the second half.

2011 v Stoke, FA Cup final

Toure was the inspiration for the 2011 FA Cup win (Mike Egerton/Empics)

City ended a 35-year wait for a trophy with a 1-0 victory over the Potters, Toure again scoring the winner. He netted 16 minutes from time, pouncing after a Mario Balotelli shot was deflected into his path.

2012 v Newcastle, Premier League

Toure fired City to a key win at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Toure put City in sight of title glory with both goals in a 2-0 win over Newcastle in the penultimate game of the season. He broke the deadlock with a low curling shot 20 minutes from time and then made victory certain with a close-range finish late on.

2014 v Crystal Palace, Premier League

Toure put City in sight of a second Premier League title (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Liverpool lost control of the title race on a dramatic day in April, losing to Chelsea and then seeing City beat Palace. Toure was instrumental in City’s side of that bargain, setting up the first goal in a 2-0 win for Edin Dzeko and then curling in the second himself after a strong run.

2014 v Aston Villa, Premier League

Toure charged upfield to score against Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manuel Pellegrini’s side thrashed Villa 4-0 in their title run-in. Toure completed the rout with a superb run from inside his own half, holding off two Villa players before clipping over goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

