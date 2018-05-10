Yankees beat Red Sox to secure 17th win in 18 games

The New York Yankees saw off the Boston Red Sox 9-6 as the side wrapped up their 17th victory in their last 18 games.

New York pulled ahead thanks to a four-run eighth inning - with a Brett Gardner triple seeing Neil Walker and Gleyber Torres find home plate, then a two-run homer from Aaron Judge wrapped up the inning.

Aroldis Chapman had three strike-outs in the ninth for the save, as the Yankees climbed to the top of the American League East.

The Chicago Cubs put on eight runs in the third as they saw off the Miami Marlins 13-4.

Addison Russell, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant all found the fence, with Bryant getting his 100th career homer.

The Pittsburgh Pirates scored four in the ninth to rally to victory against the Chicago White Sox 6-5, while the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 2-1, while the Texas Rangers took the Detroit Tigers into extras and prevailed 5-4.

The Los Angeles Angels shut out the Colorado Rockies in an 8-0 win, while Max Stassi and Derek Fisher hit consecutive home-runs as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1.

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 11-3, the Baltimore Orioles saw off the Kansas City Royals 5-3 and the Atlanta Braves got the better of the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2.

In Toronto, the Blue Jays recovered after being no-hit on Tuesday night with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, the Washington Nationals were edged out by the San Diego Padres 2-1, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3.