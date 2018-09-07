'Worth the admission fee alone': Cork hurler scores sensational hat-trick of overhead strikes

The overhead pull is a dying art in hurling, but not in Kilbrittain, Co Cork.

Their full-forward Maurice Sexton produced a sensational performance under the high ball last weekend, scoring a magnificent hat-trick of overhead strikes.

He scored Kilbrittain's second, third and fifth goals, as well as setting up the fourth, in their Cork IHC round 3 replay comeback win over Meelin.

They trailed by two points at the break, 0-14 to 1-9, before changing tack to a more direct style as Sexton's second-half salvo saved their season.

He finished with 3-6 in all, 3-2 from play, while Philip Wall got the other two goals in the 5-17 to 0-18 victory.

"Some of the goals were worth the admission fee alone," Kilbrittain manager Peter Brennan told the Evening Echo.

"I said to the lads at the break, we needed to go more direct into the full-forward line, we did just that and it worked, scoring four goals.

"Maurice Sexton is an excellent hurler, he has played on various teams for Cork and his experience is vital for this team.

"His goals were well taken... kept his eye on the ball and finished them to the back of the net. It was an excellent team performance."

Thanks to PASS (@pasforsport) for being there to capture the magnificent hat-trick. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.