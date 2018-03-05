'Worst wannabe coach ever': Berbatov blasts his manager David James

It's been all action in the Indian Super League this weekend, writes Stephen Barry.

First, there was Robbie Keane's managerial debut, where he kept the faith in his star-striker and captain - yep, Robbie Keane - who produced the classy winning goal.

It wasn't such a happy time, though, for Kerala Blasters manager David James.

His side, featuring Wes Brown, lost their final game of the season to miss out on the top-four play-offs.

Brown's former Man United teammate Dimitar Berbatov missed the game. The Bulgarian scored once for the Blasters in his eight appearances, and left unimpressed by James, who had previously managed the side to the ISL final in 2014.

😅 Dimitar Berbatov is currently playing for Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters, who are managed by David James...



Fair to say he's not a fan!



(📱 Insta: berbo9) pic.twitter.com/a4YJrwCaY7 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 4, 2018

Berbatov posted an Instagram story with a picture of him heading home after the season's end. It included the captions "worst wannabe coach ever", "worst tactical advice" and "chip the ball to striker's chest and we take it from there/ WTF/ who play like this".

To be fair to James, he took over the team almost halfway through the 18-game season after a disastrous start under René Meulensteen.

However, it sounds like he's paid the price for not following Berba's timeless advice: "Keep calm and pass me the ball".