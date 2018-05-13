World Rugby targeted in cyber attack which accessed player details

World Rugby has suspended one of its websites after the governing body was the target of a cyber attack.

Hackers were able to obtain personal data from thousands of subscribers after a security breach on May 3rd.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that hackers secured access to first names, email addresses and encrypted passwords of thousands of users, including players, coaches and parents worldwide.

They targeted the organisation's training and education website, which was subsequently taken down so investigators could examine the scope of the incident.

It is not yet clear if it was a random attack to steal data, or if World Rugby was deliberately targeted.

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s office has been informed as World Rugby's office is based in Dublin.

- Digital Desk