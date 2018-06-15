World Cup player watch: The games keep coming, on and off the pitch

The 2018 World Cup opened in emphatic style on Thursday following Russia’s dominant 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and the hosts lapped up the attention after their first victory in eight matches.

Скучали по этим эмоциям?😍 ⠀ Счастливы, что смогли порадовать всю страну и открыли Чемпионат мира так ярко. Спасибо, что вы с нами! Уже завтра будем готовиться к следующему матчу. А турнир только начинается, время наслаждаться праздником футбола! ⠀ #СборнаяРоссии #РоссияСаудовскаяАравия #RUSKSA #ЧМ2018 #ВместеМыКоманда Фото: @photoponomarev A post shared by Сборная России по футболу (@teamrussia) on Jun 14, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

Denis Cheryshev, who started on the substitutes bench, was awarded the first man-of-the-match award of the tournament following his two-goal display and the trophy is pretty impressive.

@l_one_mars и @cheryshev90 🔝 Денис Черышев признан лучшим игроком матча👏 ⠀ #СборнаяРоссии #ManOfTheMatch #RUSKSA #ЧМ2018 #ВместеМыКоманда A post shared by Сборная России по футболу (@teamrussia) on Jun 14, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

England play their World Cup opener against Tunisia on Monday and manager Gareth Southgate had a full bill of health when Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford returned to training after sustaining a knock before travelling to Russia.

And the 20-year-old seemed “in good spirits” as he joked with his team-mates.

Ashley Young (left) and Marcus Rashford (centre) during a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In good spirits ✨ A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on Jun 15, 2018 at 5:05am PDT

Aight lemme balance the ball on my head so I can show my beard real quick 🧐🤨😂🤷🏾‍♂ @England #JLingzBeardBack pic.twitter.com/I3U8VCwvLr — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 15, 2018

On Thursday, the England players enjoyed a spot of bowling during a media session in Repino and the games continued on Friday with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stepping up to the dartboard, under the pressure of the British press.

Jordan Pickford played darts during the press conference at Repino Cronwell Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Elsewhere, several World Cup stars are saying “Eid Mubarak” as they mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

EID MUBARAK! Bayramin mubarek olsun! Inshallah it will be an fantastic day! A post shared by Nordin Amrabat (@n_amrabat_official) on Jun 14, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

Happy Eid to all Muslims around the world. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness. 🙏🏼❤️ #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/3MWxuQB6vh — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) June 15, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all the Muslims around the world. May Allah bless us and protect us. Enjoy this day with your family and friends 🙏🏿 🇸🇳 Dewenati leen , Baal leen ma akkh Baal na nieup akkh ,yalla nagnou yalla bollé Baal amine 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/2iVN8kivCN — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) June 15, 2018

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who immediately retired from international football after missing out on Belgium’s World Cup squad, is still supporting his country as they open their Group G campaign against Panama.

Luckily, the match kicks off on Monday afternoon as it appears he still needs to learn the national anthem despite picking up 30 caps for Belgium.

Prepping for the game... 🇧🇪

🙈



Maar het lukt ni al te goe 😂 pic.twitter.com/B2oSfbvDdh — Radja Nainggolan (@OfficialRadja) June 15, 2018

In Russia, it looks like his former international colleagues are not missing the maverick midfielder too much – if the boyband pose during a training session in Moscow is anything to go by.

Doing what we do… A post shared by Mousa Dembele (@mousadembele) on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:57am PDT

And finally, after the five-goal blitz on Thursday, there was much hope of this continuing in the clash between Uruguay and Egypt on Friday afternoon.

However, the Group A match still brought drama as defender Jose Maria Gimenez headed home the only goal of the game in the 90th minute to nick all three points for Uruguay.

Felicidad máxima, gran trabajo del equipo. Esto sigue 💪 Uruguay nomaaaaa!!! #rusia2018 #elequipoquenosune A post shared by Jose Maria Gimenez (@josemariagimenez) on Jun 15, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

Uruguay Noma!! Importantísima victoria para empezar este camino con fuerza!!! 🇺🇾💪 pic.twitter.com/eK2nAa9Y8K — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) June 15, 2018

- Press Association