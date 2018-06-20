World Cup player watch: Ronaldo to the rescue again

The World Cup is a tournament where the superstar players need to produce big performances and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that his legacy continued with another goal in Russia.

The Real Madrid forward thundered home a diving header in the fourth minute for the only goal of the match as Portugal ran out unconvincing 1-0 winners against Morocco.

It was the 33-year-old’s fourth goal of the tournament to move himself one clear of Russia’s Denis Cheryshev in the race for the Golden Boot, which also eclipsed his combined total of three goals in 13 World Cup appearances from the three previous editions.

Vitória importante. Continuamos focados no nosso objectivo.⚽️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tceQUIEfFO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 20, 2018

His Portugal team-mates appreciated the importance of the result as they move onto four points from their opening Group B matches and look in pole position to progress to the knockout rounds.

Três pontos conquistados 🙌🏼 Uma importante vitória para o nosso objectivo 🇵🇹 #ConquistaOSonho pic.twitter.com/VVs865nsJ2 — Gelson Martins (@GelsonMartins_) June 20, 2018

Jogo difícil mas conseguimos segurar a vitória! 3 pontos cruciais rumo aos oitavos 💪🏼🇵🇹 Vamos Portugal!!! #portugal #fifaworldcup #ConquistaOSonho A post shared by Bernardo Carvalho E Silva (@bernardocarvalhosilva) on Jun 20, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

🇵🇹#3pontos#Todosjuntos A post shared by William Carvalho (@wcarvalho14) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Morocco have played great football in their two games despite not picking up a point so far, and captain Medhi Benatia epitomised his passion for the African nation on Twitter alongside some of his colleagues.

Merci aux supporters et aux peuples marocains. Vous êtes énorme dima 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦❤️😍 A post shared by Nabil Dirar (@dirar_nabil) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

Elsewhere, England enjoyed a rest day before their second Group G match against Panama on Sunday.

Fresh from their last-gasp victory against Tunisia on Monday, some of the squad spent time with family while others went sight-seeing in St Petersburg.

Lovely day with wifey & the kids ❤️❤️ A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Jun 20, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

A day exploring Russia with the family 🇷🇺 A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

With the squad not training today, some of the group headed to the @state_hermitage museum in Saint Petersburg. #threelions pic.twitter.com/ccSTGv7RGF — England (@England) June 20, 2018

Uruguay secured their place in the knockout stages with hosts Russia following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia.

Luis Suarez’s first-half effort proved enough as he notched his 52nd international goal on his 100th match for Uruguay.

FELIZ por ser parte de la HISTORIA

HAPPY to be part of Uruguay’s history accomplishing 💯 games!!!!! HAPPY to achieve the final 16 stage again 👏👏👏 and even more HAPPY to share that we’ll have our third child 😍😍😍THANK YOU ALL for the support specially to my loved ones 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/GTpjxR9NkH — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) June 20, 2018

Several World Cup stars took to social media as they prepare for their next game in the competition.

Special training facilities in Sotchi #diemannschaft #training #worldcup #esmuellert #alexanderhassenstein A post shared by Thomas Müller (@esmuellert) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

En Nizhni Novgorod ! #argentina #russia2018 #mundial2018 #russia #worldcup A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

Arrived in Sotchi @dfb_team #zsmmn A post shared by Manuel Neuer (@manuelneuer) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

⚽️ BM A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:39am PDT

Focus 🔛 @leomessi is ready for tomorrow. #HereToCreate #WorldCup A post shared by Team Messi (@teammessi) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:04am PDT

J-1 France / Pérou ⚽️🇫🇷 #Fiersdetrebleus #CDM2018 A post shared by Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

- Press Association