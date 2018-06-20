World Cup player watch: Ronaldo to the rescue again
The World Cup is a tournament where the superstar players need to produce big performances and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that his legacy continued with another goal in Russia.
The Real Madrid forward thundered home a diving header in the fourth minute for the only goal of the match as Portugal ran out unconvincing 1-0 winners against Morocco.
It was the 33-year-old’s fourth goal of the tournament to move himself one clear of Russia’s Denis Cheryshev in the race for the Golden Boot, which also eclipsed his combined total of three goals in 13 World Cup appearances from the three previous editions.
Vitória importante. Continuamos focados no nosso objectivo.⚽️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tceQUIEfFO— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 20, 2018
His Portugal team-mates appreciated the importance of the result as they move onto four points from their opening Group B matches and look in pole position to progress to the knockout rounds.
Três pontos conquistados 🙌🏼 Uma importante vitória para o nosso objectivo 🇵🇹 #ConquistaOSonho pic.twitter.com/VVs865nsJ2— Gelson Martins (@GelsonMartins_) June 20, 2018
Jogo difícil mas objectivo alcançado! Vamos @portugal 🇵🇹⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VlZi9zPv0x— Gonçalo Guedes (@gguedesoficial) June 20, 2018
Bom resultado 🇵🇹#SeguimosJuntos #ConquistaOSonho pic.twitter.com/wkiTWRlqag— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) June 20, 2018
Morocco have played great football in their two games despite not picking up a point so far, and captain Medhi Benatia epitomised his passion for the African nation on Twitter alongside some of his colleagues.
FIER D’ÊTRE MAROCAIN 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦❤️💚#dimamaghrib #respect #thanksforyoursupport pic.twitter.com/UcxsCGPSc1— MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) June 20, 2018
Merci à tous les Marocains pour votre soutien ❤️💚🇲🇦 #MAR #DimaMaghreb pic.twitter.com/4tS1lMHG7V— Hamza Mendyl (@HamzaMendyl27) June 20, 2018
Elsewhere, England enjoyed a rest day before their second Group G match against Panama on Sunday.
Fresh from their last-gasp victory against Tunisia on Monday, some of the squad spent time with family while others went sight-seeing in St Petersburg.
Incase everyone was wondering.. I WON🤪🤘🏽❤️ @94tylerarnold https://t.co/VXSRWKBzPm— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 20, 2018
With the squad not training today, some of the group headed to the @state_hermitage museum in Saint Petersburg. #threelions pic.twitter.com/ccSTGv7RGF— England (@England) June 20, 2018
Uruguay secured their place in the knockout stages with hosts Russia following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia.
Luis Suarez’s first-half effort proved enough as he notched his 52nd international goal on his 100th match for Uruguay.
FELIZ por ser parte de la HISTORIA— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) June 20, 2018
HAPPY to be part of Uruguay’s history accomplishing 💯 games!!!!! HAPPY to achieve the final 16 stage again 👏👏👏 and even more HAPPY to share that we’ll have our third child 😍😍😍THANK YOU ALL for the support specially to my loved ones 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/GTpjxR9NkH
Several World Cup stars took to social media as they prepare for their next game in the competition.
