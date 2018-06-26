World Cup player watch: Rashford practices free-kicks and Ramos gets musical

After playing a bit-part role from the bench in the World Cup finals so far, England forward Marcus Rashford looks to be working hard to make the starting line-up.

Whippin n' dippin 💫 A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

Perhaps he fancies himself to be on free-kicks?

Elsewhere in the England camp, Jesse Lingard met up for a chat with squad interviewer Craig Mitch, and made quite the entrance too.

Lingard’s full interview can be seen here.

In a busy day on social media for the Manchester United midfielder he also appeared on a segment with Unscriptd, where he was quizzed on some fascinating facts about Belgium – England’s next opponents.

The Three Lions face Belgium on Thursday at 7pm (BST) and despite being kept out of the team by Thibaut Courtois so far, Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is working hard in anticipation.

We enjoyed the World cup so far, hard work pays off 👊🏻🇧🇪 We can't drop our standards to keep our dream alive! #RedTogether #WorldCup #ENGBEL A post shared by Simon Mignolet (@22mignolet22) on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Elsewhere, Spanish defender Sergio Ramos had held a competition for fans to make their own covers or dances to the song he released, Otra Estrella en tu Corazon, before the World Cup.

Those he shares below range from brilliant to, well, slightly less so.

Muchas gracias a todos por participar y por alzar vuestra voz. El ganador es… 🥁🥁🥁 @priyadarshan12 Seguimos luchando juntos por #OtraEstrella ⭐️ Thank you all for participating and for raising your voices. The winner is… 🥁🥁🥁 @priyadarshan12 Let's keep fighting together for #OtraEstrella ⭐️ #VamosEspaña 🇪🇸 A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

Meanwhile, Lukas Podolski is not in this year’s Germany squad, but with the help of Photoshop he imagined how things might have been.

Wie weit würde diese Mannschaft bei der WM wohl kommen ? 🤔😉 #elffreunde #nurkeinrechtsfussdabei #worldcup 😄 A post shared by Lukas Podolski (@poldi_official) on Jun 26, 2018 at 3:17am PDT

Sensational.

Finally, after making an appearance at his fourth World Cup for Australia, Tim Cahill took a moment to say thanks to some high-profile well-wishers.

- Press Association