World Cup player watch: Rashford practices free-kicks and Ramos gets musical
After playing a bit-part role from the bench in the World Cup finals so far, England forward Marcus Rashford looks to be working hard to make the starting line-up.
Turbo loading 🔀 #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/hyEp7GIoKk— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 26, 2018
Perhaps he fancies himself to be on free-kicks?
Elsewhere in the England camp, Jesse Lingard met up for a chat with squad interviewer Craig Mitch, and made quite the entrance too.
Here’s @JesseLingard! 🤙— England (@England) June 26, 2018
Watch #LionsDen right now: https://t.co/OUPfC0l1SQ pic.twitter.com/Y5NCiXf3og
Lingard’s full interview can be seen here.
In a busy day on social media for the Manchester United midfielder he also appeared on a segment with Unscriptd, where he was quizzed on some fascinating facts about Belgium – England’s next opponents.
Boooom!!! Always back the #ThreeLions. 🦁🦁🦁 Belgium ready, bring it on. #JLingz #WorldCup @England pic.twitter.com/kGbSgHf1Ay— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 26, 2018
The Three Lions face Belgium on Thursday at 7pm (BST) and despite being kept out of the team by Thibaut Courtois so far, Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is working hard in anticipation.
Elsewhere, Spanish defender Sergio Ramos had held a competition for fans to make their own covers or dances to the song he released, Otra Estrella en tu Corazon, before the World Cup.
Those he shares below range from brilliant to, well, slightly less so.
Meanwhile, Lukas Podolski is not in this year’s Germany squad, but with the help of Photoshop he imagined how things might have been.
Sensational.
Finally, after making an appearance at his fourth World Cup for Australia, Tim Cahill took a moment to say thanks to some high-profile well-wishers.
🙌🏼🇦🇺 #thankyou https://t.co/n3it42vOsZ— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 26, 2018
Thanks legend https://t.co/rrqaytVmGC— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 26, 2018
