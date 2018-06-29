World Cup player watch: No rest for the wicked

It was a rare rest day in Russia as the remaining 16 teams prepare for their first knockout matches.

No games were played on Friday and fans will have to wait until France take on Argentina on Saturday afternoon to start proceedings, before Uruguay face Portugal later that day.

However, before all that gets under way, players have taken to social media with many of them evaluating their nation’s performance in the competition so far.

@fifaworldcup you have been brilliant so far! Great to close out the group stage. We now focus now on Japan 🇯🇵 as we enter the knockout stage. #family #REDTOGETHER @fifaworldcup tu as été au top pour l'instant! Phase de groupes terminée, on se concentre sur le Japon maintenant pour la phase finale. 🇯🇵💪🏻 #famille #REDTOGETHER 🇧🇪 A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

失敗する事もある。苦しい時もある。でも、決して一人じゃない。応援してくれる皆さんの力が大きなパワーをくれました。さぁまた一つ上を目指して。共に新たな歴史を作りましょう❗️❗️ We all make mistakes and have difficult moment. But we are never alone. You gave me the strength to stand up. Thank you for all the support and let’s make new history together✨ #worldcup#2018#russia#ワールドカップ#ロシア#予選突破#男同士の約束 A post shared by 川島永嗣 Eiji Kawashima (@eijikawashima01) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:31am PDT

Happy with the win and the goal 🔥 thank you for your support 💪❤️🙏🏻 @belgianreddevils A post shared by Adnan Januzaj (@adnanjanuzaj) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

Tough moment. Feeling with all our fans who supported us. We were not good enough this year… A post shared by Toni Kroos (@toni.kr8s) on Jun 28, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

England will have to wait until Tuesday evening to play their last-16 tie with Colombia but midfielder Dele Alli, who has been absent since the first group game against Tunisia with a thigh injury, has been putting in the hard yards to prove his fitness on Friday morning.

Alli’s team-mates are optimistic about their chances of progressing in the tournament despite being on the receiving end of a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the final Group G match on Thursday.

Full focus on the knockout stages now. Looking forward to Tuesday. ⚽️🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on Jun 29, 2018 at 3:27am PDT

Mixture of emotions. Disappointed with last night’s result but the journey continues, all to play for now 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/kRsmfQ7Eo8 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 29, 2018

👶🏼 💭 A post shared by Eric Dier (@ericdier15) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:32am PDT

Into the knockout stages, we go again. 🦁🦁🦁 A post shared by Jack Butland (@jbutland_) on Jun 28, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT

Frustrating game…. not the result we wanted but we move on and focus on the next 🦁🦁🦁 #england A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Brazil superstar Neymar showed off his ball-juggling skills during training – and it’s fair to say they are pretty impressive.

But Neymar is not the only player to show off their talents in Friday training, with Spain captain Sergio Ramos proving he is not just a rugged centre-back.

🤹🏼‍♂⚽😜 #VamosEspaña 🇪🇸 A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:05am PDT

And finally, Thomas Vermaelen showed the aftermath of Belgium’s clash with England.

They call us Red Devils for a reason... pic.twitter.com/eANPfJ8d1u — Thomas Vermaelen (@thomasvermaelen) June 29, 2018

- Press Association