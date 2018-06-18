World Cup player watch: Mexico revel in shock victory over Germany

The 2018 World Cup has well and truly begun and the drama continued to unfold with reigning champions Germany on the receiving end of a shock result.

Germany, who won the trophy four years ago in Brazil, were put to the sword by Mexico and will have an uphill battle to progress to the second round following the 1-0 defeat in Moscow.

And the Mexico players certainly enjoyed securing their first win against Die Mannschaft since defeating West Germany in 1985.

Orgulloso de todos ustedes, orgulloso de ser Mexicano!!!! 🇲🇽 #VivaMéxico #SiSePuede #YoSiCreo #BuenaVibra #JuntosSomosMasFuerte A post shared by Jesús Molina (@j_molina5) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Que orgulloso de pertenecer a este equipo!… disfrutar de este momento después de todo lo q hemos pasado pero muy consientes que esto apenas empieza! 😍💪🏻⚽️🇲🇽 …. y también un honor y privilegio ser parte de un momento historico para nuestro eterno capitán @rafa_marquez_rm4 jugando su 5to mundial q Grande eres patrón! 🔝⚽️🔥 #nadanosdetiene #rusia2018 #mexico #3puntos #vamospormas #rafa5copas #eresgrande #eternocapitan A post shared by Andres guardado (@andresgua18) on Jun 17, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

Todo inicio con un niño soñando… Gracias Papá Feliz día! Es para ti!!! ❤️😘 #worldcup2018 #rusia2018 #vamosmexico #nomemonoparty A post shared by Guillermo Ochoa (@yosoy8a) on Jun 17, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

Esto es de todos!! Se juegue o no!! Que gran grupo! Gran triunfo, gran esfuerzo!! Pero solo es un paso, con mucha ecuanimidad, a disfrutar y a partir de los próximos días enfocarnos en el siguiente rival!!! #NadaNosDetiene #VivaMéxico pic.twitter.com/4AQoxZmuwI — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) June 17, 2018

However, Joachim Low’s men were confident that they will retain their world crown, despite the early loss.

Let‘s face it, that was by far not enough today. We have to improve quickly to survive the group stage. A post shared by Mats Hummels (@aussenrist15) on Jun 17, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Honestly the worst possible start into the tournament! But we will fight back 👊🏽 @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/jlfwoN8oTo — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) June 17, 2018

Wir sind sehr enttäuscht über unseren Auftakt…dennoch #zsmmn dran glauben🇩🇪🙌🏻 A post shared by Manuel Neuer (@manuelneuer) on Jun 17, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

Enttäuschender Auftakt, nicht gut gespielt. Wir geben aber nicht auf und konzentrieren uns auf das nächste Spiel! / Disappointing opening match for us, which we didn’t play well. We won’t give up, though and focus on the next match! ____________________________________________________________ #germex #diemannschaft #zsmmn #wm2018 #russia2018 #worldcup #dfb #jdx A post shared by Julian Draxler (@draxlerofficial) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Rafael Marquez joined an elite group as he became only the third player to participate in five separate World Cups, alongside Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Lothar Matthaus (Germany).

(Gianluigi Buffon was selected for five different World Cups but only played in four.)

2002 🏆

2006 🏆

2010 🏆

2014 🏆

2018 🏆



Rafael Marquez has played in his fifth World Cup finals 👏 #GERMEX #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tGw8Oki0GP — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) June 17, 2018

And Australia’s Tim Cahill was delighted for his fellow veteran.

Elsewhere, England were finishing off their preparations for the Group G opener on Monday…

Kyle Walker, left, and Harry Kane, right, enjoy a moment before the serious business begins (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Walker, Kane and Danny Welbeck (left-right) limber up for the session (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manager Gareth Southgate has a quiet word with captain Kane (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Southgate, centre, addresses the group at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium (Owen Humphreys/PA)

…Before they flew to Volgograd for the clash against Tunisia.

Landed in Volgograd ✈️ Not long to go now, come on @england 🙌🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) June 17, 2018

Jordan Henderson turned 28 on Sunday and he thanked his club and international colleagues for the many happy returns.

Thanks to everyone for the birthday messages. Also to my little brother @trentarnold98 for my birthday cake 🎂 😁 A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

- Press Association