World Cup permutations: Which teams have qualified for the knockout stage?

England’s emphatic 6-1 win over Panama ensured their progress out of World Cup Group G along with joint leaders Belgium.

But the likes of Brazil, Germany, Spain and Portugal have yet to secure their places in the knockout stages.

With Argentina facing a tough task to avoid elimination we look at what lies ahead for the final matches in Groups A to G, with the second games in Group H still to be completed.

Group A

Denis Cheryshev’s goals have helped hosts Russia qualify from the World Cup group stages (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hosts Russia and Uruguay have both qualified with two wins apiece ahead of their meeting on Monday which will decide top spot. That will leave Saudi Arabia and Egypt fighting it out for third spot in the other remaining fixture.

Group B

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope Portugal can progress when they take on Iran (Tim Goode/PA)

Spain and Portugal remain favourites to qualify but as both are only a point above Iran nothing is settled. Portugal know a win or draw against Iran would put them through. Spain face the same situation against Morocco but could also lose and still qualify as long as Portugal win. Were both the favourites to lose, and both by the same scoreline, then fair play records or even drawing of lots could be needed to determine who qualifies.

Group C

Paul Pogba will want France to beat Denmark to win the group in style (David Vincent/AP)

Leaders France area already through but will want to beat Denmark on Tuesday to take top spot in style, although a draw would also keep them clear. Australia need to beat bottom side Peru and hope Denmark lose to France, and also need at least a two-goal swing in their favour.

Group D

Lionel Messi knows anything less than a win against Nigeria means Argentina are out of the World Cup (Petr David Josek/AP)

Argentina need to win against Nigeria on Tuesday and hope that Iceland do not beat Croatia, who have already qualified. A win for Nigeria would see them qualify and even a draw would be good enough unless Iceland win by at least two clear goals.

Group E

Neymar will look to inspire Brazil to qualification against Serbia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Brazil would be safely through with a win or a draw against Serbia and will top the group unless Switzerland better their result, or match it with a better goal margin – the Selecao’s goal difference is currently one better. A draw with already-eliminated Costa Rica would be enough for Switzerland and defeat could still see them qualify if Serbia also lose. A win would take Serbia through and a draw could be enough if Switzerland lose by two.

Group F

Joachim Low knows his side can qualify for the knockout stages with victory over South Korea (Adam Davy/EMPCIS)

Mexico need only a draw against Sweden on Wednesday while a win would see them top the group with maximum points. Germany, who face bottom side South Korea, need to at least match Sweden’s result. Draws in both games would see qualification determined by goals scored. Identical records would then see qualification decided by the better result when the teams met, which would see Germany go through courtesy of their 2-1 win.

Group G

England fans will hope to cheer a win over Belgium on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)

England and Belgium will battle it out for group honours on Thursday after a 6-1 victory against Panama saw Gareth Southgate’s men make it two wins from as many matches. With Belgium also winning their first two matches both teams are on six points and with identical records on goal difference and goals scored. A draw in the final group game would see the leaders decided by fair play rules – England lead on that criteria by virtue of two yellow cards to Belgium’s three – or by drawing of lots.

- Press Association