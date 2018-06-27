World Cup hits own goal record

This year’s World Cup has already seen more own goals than any previous edition of the tournament.

Edson Alvarez inadvertently scoring Sweden’s third goal against Mexico was the seventh such moment in just 42 games in Russia, surpassing the entire total from any previous tournament.

Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz was the unfortunate man to set the record in motion in the tournament’s third game, when his flying header deep into injury time flashed past his own keeper Monir El Kajoui to give Iran a surprise 1-0 win.

  • Aziz Bouhaddouz, Morocco 0 Iran 1, June 15
  • Aziz Behich, France 2 Australia 1, June 16
  • Oghenekaro Etebo, Croatia 2 Nigeria 0, June 16
  • Thiago Cionek, Poland 1 Senegal 2, June 19
  • Ahmed Fathi, Russia 3 Egypt 1, June 19
  • Denis Cheryshev, Uruguay 3 Russia 0, June 25
  • Edson Alvarez, Mexico 0 Sweden 3, June 27

Australia, Nigeria, Poland, Egypt and Russia have also suffered, along with Mexico.

The tally represents 6.5 per cent of the 108 goals scored so far in Russia. The previous record of six own goals at France 98, all in the group stage, accounted for just 3.5 per cent of that tournament’s 171 goals while 2014’s five out of 171 was 2.9 per cent.

(PA Graphic)

The 2006 tournament featured four own goals, as did the high-scoring 1954 edition.

- Press Association
