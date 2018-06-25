World Cup downtime: Kane’s boots on fire and Courtois shoots some hoops

After a day of unexpected highs in Nizhny Novgorod, it was time to chill out for England’s players back at their base in Repino.

It's a recovery day for the XI that started in Sunday's win over Panama, while the rest of the squad trained in Zelenogorsk.#threelions pic.twitter.com/kmiiYG6Rkl — England (@England) June 25, 2018

But, sadly, the popular unicorn inflatables of last week didn’t get a look in this time around.

No time for these guys, though. The countdown to #ENGBEL is already under way.#threelions pic.twitter.com/s2zFBZ0RON — England (@England) June 25, 2018

Jordan Pickford was perhaps so relaxed that he fell asleep on his phone. For England fans, there was only ever going to be one response.

There was no day off for England kitman Pat Frost, who had the task of cleaning Harry Kane’s boots…except they were “still too hot to hold”.

Just gone to clean this little sucker ....it's going to have to wait...it's still too hot to hold ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️😍 pic.twitter.com/ZhHXOMgXbv — Pat Frost (@KitmanPat) June 25, 2018

Like England, Belgium had a great weekend with a 5-2 win over Tunisia, setting up a battle for top spot in Group G on Thursday.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took some time out to shoot a few hoops – and came up with this stunner of a half-court shot.

Half court shoooooooot!!! 😂🏀💥 A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:19am PDT

Things were a lot less restful for Portugal’s players, with footage posted online showing Iran fans with vuvuzelas late in to the night ahead of their crunch final group game with Iran.

ساعاتی پیش (یکشنبه شب) هواداران ایران با تجمع در کنار هتل محل اقامت تیم ملی پرتغال به کری خوانی و تشویق #تیم_ملی ایران پرداختند.

آنها سعی داشتند با این کار مانع از استراحت بازیکنان تیم ملی پرتغال شوند.



در نهایت با اعتراض گروهی دیگر از هواداران ایرانی، جمعیت کم‌کم پراکنده شد. pic.twitter.com/BjmojIGUvP — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) June 24, 2018

And finally, back on the football pitch, Australia’s side could easily have been mistaken for Brazil after a dizzying training routine.

- Press Association