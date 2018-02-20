Work on Cork City's Derrynane roof completed following storm Ophelia damage

Construction work on the new Derrynane roof at Cork City's Turners Cross has been completed following Storm Ophelia damage.

Back in October, when storm Ophelia swept the nation she took the roof of the Derrynane stand with her.

During the stormy spell, the stand partially collapsed as Ophelia battered the country.

An SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game between Cork City and Derry City was postponed due to the fallen stand and fixed at a later date, subject to security checks.

However, the stand remained closed for said game.

Cork was one of the counties worst affected by the storm and there was no shortage on frightening footage shared online.

The stand was one of a number of buildings damaged by the storm, a former hurricane, which travelled from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

Met Éireann described Ophelia as the most powerful storm to have ever been so far east in the Atlantic on record.

