Wolves must focus on their own game, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves to forget about Manchester City’s megastars and focus on themselves.

Boss Santo takes his side to the Etihad on Monday night with City having scored 16 goals in their last two games – both in cup competitions.

Wolves held the defending Premier League champions to a 1-1 draw at Molineux in August and Nuno insisted his side cannot get caught up on who they are playing.

He said: “It’s not about who you face, it’s about what you want to put on the pitch, your idea, the way you want to develop. It’s how you want to grow and how you want to do things on the pitch, that’s the philosophy we try.

“It’s about the approach. For us, we want to grow, build and be ready to compete, we must not change our way.

“I know the reality of the game, the reality of football. You have to be prepared for everything, consistency is very hard to achieve through the season.

“They are a very good team, one of the best in the world, so there’s no doubt on Monday they’re going to be as good as they always are.”

Wolves beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Monday and also dispatched Chelsea at home last month.

And Nuno, who has no fitness worries for the game, admitted Wolves are full of confidence after beating Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

He added: “It was very important, no doubt about it. I think it was a moment of joy, we did a good performance against a very tough team and we achieved what we wanted, which was to go to the next round.

“The FA Cup is there, we let it be and we prepare for the next big challenge on Monday.”

