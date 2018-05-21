Wins mean Dundalk keep two-point lead at top of Premier Division

Dundalk have maintained their two-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Goals from Robbie Benson and Marco Tagbajumi gave Stephen Kenny's side a 2-0 win at home to third-placed Waterford.

Cork City remain Dundalk's closest challengers, with a second-half Garry Buckley brace giving John Caulfield's side a 2-0 win at Limerick's Market Fields.

The Rebel Army, who overcame the Shannonsiders at Turner’s Cross 16 days ago, were always the better side, but a combination of poor shooting and good Limerick defending ensured that the sides went in level at half-time, Graham Cummins and Steven Beattie having had the best opportunities for City.

Limerick sub Karl O’Sullivan almost set up William Fitzgerald early in the second half but the offside flag was raised City had the lead soon after. Conor McCarthy launched a diagonal ball deep for Kieran Sadlier and his pullback was perfect for Buckley to sidefoot home.

Karl Sheppard, on as a sub, went close to a second City goal midway through the half but Brendan Clarke did well to save from him while Limerick’s only real chance of note came when Fitzgerald shot wide from a Billy Dennehy cross.

The game was made safe on 87 and it was Buckley who provided the goal again, picking up a loose ball 30 yards from the Limerick goal before carrying it and curling an effort to the top corner.

Meanwhile, Derry City returned to winning ways with Aaron McEneff scoring in either half in a 2-0 win over bottom side Bray.