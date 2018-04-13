Win against Bray Wanderers keeps Dundalk top of the table
Dundalk remain top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table following a 2-0 win over bottom side Bray Wanderers tonight.
The Lilywhites goals came courtesy of Patrick Hoban and John Mountney.
Cork City climbed up to second thanks to a 1-0 victory over St Pat's.
Derry City's 100% record at the Brandywell remains intact after they defeated Waterford 1-0.
Bohemians struck late on to claim a dramatic 2-1 win against Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.
- Digital desk
