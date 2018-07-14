Wimbledon title hat-trick joy for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid

Great Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid completed a hat-trick of Wimbledon wheelchair doubles titles on Saturday.

They beat Belgium’s Joachim Gerard and Sweden’s Stefan Olsson 6-1 6-4 to take the trophy for a third consecutive year.

Victory on Court Three provided a decent consolation for Hewett, who missed out on a place in the singles final when he lost to defending champion Olsson.

It means Hewett, 20, from Norfolk, and 26-year-old Scotsman Reid are still undefeated as a doubles pair at Wimbledon.

“It was one of the best doubles matches we’ve played, and the support from the crowd got us over the line,” Hewett said. “There are some tired shoulders out here today.

“We just tried to stay in the moment, we didn’t miss a ball in the first set and we expected our level to drop in the second, but we needed to do the basics, keep pushing up the court and I think we did that.”

- Press Association