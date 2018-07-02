Wimbledon talking points as day two beckons

The British summer is officially in full swing with the start of Wimbledon.

Monday was an action-packed day, with the promise of more great tennis to come on Tuesday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the main talking points.

Swan on song

Great Britain has a new tennis hero after 19-year-old Katie Swan won a grand slam match for the first time. Swan, ranked 204th in the world, raised home spirits with a 6-2 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu and was a rare British winner on the opening day. She has set the standard that a host of other Brits will hope to match on day two, with the likes of Johanna Konta, Kyle Edmund, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter in action.

Welcome back Serena

The top seeds in the women’s game will have shuddered at the sight of Serena Williams making her Wimbledon comeback. The seven-time champion beat Arantxa Rus in her first match back at the All England Club since 2016 and fired a warning to her rivals. Though not at her absolute best, she battled hard and overpowered her Dutch opponent to extend her winning streak at Wimbledon to 15 matches. Potential third-round opponent Elina Svitolina might be particularly worried, with Caroline Wozniacki likely to be waiting in the quarter-finals should Williams go deep this fortnight.

Maria, you’ve got to see her

Maria Sharapova gets her Wimbledon campaign under way on Tuesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Williams is not the only high-profile name making a Wimbledon return as her long-time rival Maria Sharapova is also back in town. The 2004 winner has missed the last two years at Wimbledon, first because of her drugs ban and then because of an injury. The Russian tackles Vitalia Diatchenko on Court Two on Tuesday afternoon and will hope to get her campaign off to a winning start.

Tuesday turn-ups on Centre Court?

French Open champion Rafael Nadal will get his campaign under way, second on Centre Court against Denis Kudla. Although the Spaniard will be a heavy favourite to progress against the American, his recent results at Wimbledon suggest he is the most likely candidate to be the victim of an upset. He has not got past the fourth round in any of his last five visits here and has lost to the likes of Gilles Muller, Dustin Brown, a teenage Nick Kyrgios and Steve Darcis. Kudla, ranked 84th in the world, might just fancy his chances.

- Press Association