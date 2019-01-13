Wimbledon planning statue to honour Andy Murray

Andy Murray’s career will be recognised with a statue at Wimbledon.

Murray, who became the first British player in 77 years to win the men’s singles title at the All England Club in 2013, is retiring from tennis this year due to continuing pain in his hip.

A bronze statue of three-time Wimbledon champion Fred Perry was unveiled at the club’s grounds in 1984, and Murray’s achievements are also set to be commemorated.

All England club chief executive Richard Lewis told the BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek programme: “We always felt that when Andy retired, that would be the appropriate time to recognise his extraordinary career.

“I am sure something like that (a statue) will be done, but meanwhile down at the club he is seen as a highly-respected person both on and off the court.

“We are very fond of him and he is a great person to have around the club.”

Murray beat Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before winning the tournament for a second time three years later.

The former world number one hopes to bring the curtain down on his career at Wimbledon later this year.

He faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

- Press Association