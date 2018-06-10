Willie Mullins planning Royal Ascot assault

Willie Mullins could saddle as many as six runners when he bids to add to his tally at Royal Ascot later this month.

The 12-times champion trainer, who claimed the 3,000th winner of his glittering training career earlier this week, has enjoyed five victories at the Royal meeting, landing the Ascot Stakes three times and the Queen Alexandra twice.

Simenon won both staying races in 2012, a feat almost matched by Thomas Hobson last summer as he won the Ascot Stakes on the Tuesday and finished second in the Queen Alexandra four days later.

Thomas Hobson, who was last seen finishing sixth in the Melbourne Cup last November, is this year set to go for Gold Cup glory alongside stablemate Max Dynamite, who was fourth in last month's Yorkshire Cup.

Mullins said: "Hopefully we will have somewhere between three and six runners at Ascot.

"Max Dynamite and Thomas Hobson will probably go for the Ascot Gold Cup and if they ran into a place that would be terrific.

"The Ascot Stakes and Queen Alexandra have been lucky for us and we will have entries in those races, but we have not decided which will run in them yet."

Mullins' other two winners at the meeting are Clondaw Warrior (2015 Ascot Stakes) and Pique Sous (2014 Queen Alexandra).