Will Grigg’s Wigan form earns Northern Ireland recall

Will Grigg has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time in almost two years for September’s games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel.

The Wigan striker, who has scored three goals in four games this season, has not played for his country since November 2016, but has been picked by Michael O’Neill.

Grigg was a part of the Euro 2016 squad, though did not play, and has scored one goal in his previous 10 caps.

Michael Smith is also back in the squad after a long absence, with the Hearts full-back earning his first call-up since October 2016.

There are a host of other names returning to the squad after they missed the summer friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica, including Steven Davis, Kyle Lafferty, Oliver Norwood, Niall McGinn, Jamie Ward Conor Washington and Jordan Jones.

Chris Brunt, who won 65 caps, is not involved after announcing his international retirement earlier this week.

O’Neill’s side play their UEFA Nations League opener against Bosnia at Windsor Park on September 8, with Israel visiting for a friendly three days later.

- Press Association