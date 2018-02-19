Will Grigg strikes again as Wigan stun Man City in thrilling FA Cup tie

Will Grigg's second-half strike secured a stunning 1-0 victory for Wigan which sent 10-man Manchester City crashing out of the FA Cup.

Fabian Delph's dismissal on the stroke of half-time did little to stem the flow of City attacks in the second half but the visitors failed to find a breakthrough.

They were caught on the break in the 79th minute when Grigg capitalised on a mistake from Kyle Walker and slotted past Claudio Bravo.