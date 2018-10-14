Wilder apologises for any injury caused after punching mascot on US television

Deontay Wilder has apologised if a punch he landed on a mascot on a television show led to an injury to the person inside the costume.

The WBC heavyweight champion floored the mascot, wearing a sombrero and a moustache, with one punch after apparently being invited to show off his power on the Spanish language Nacion ESPN.

Reports circulated that the recipient of the punch had suffered a broken jaw while Wilder denied he was unaware there was anyone in the costume.

A contrite Wilder has offered the mascot tickets to his upcoming bout against Tyson Fury on December 1 in Los Angeles.

He wrote in an Instagram post: “Anything headlining I didn’t know a “Human Being” was in there is just straight “Click Baiting” like come on now, I guess the Mascot rolled out there. show so respect!

“I sincerely apologize to the brave man that was injured (if this is true) I have the up most high respect for him, his participation, willingness and courage.

“If this is true @nacionespn I personally would like to invite him to my Dec.1 fight. Word Is Bond.”- Press Association