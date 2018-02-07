Wigan owner Dave Whelan reaches agreement to sell club to Hong Kong-based hotel and casino company
Dave Whelan has reached an agreement to sell Wigan to a Hong Kong-based hotel and casino company.
International Entertainment Corporation have until February 14 to complete the purchase of the League One club.
Whelan bought his boyhood club in 1995 and funded their rise to Premier League - they were relegated after an eight-year top-flight stint in 2013.
The Latics also won the FA Cup that season.
