Why did Danny Rose wear socks full of holes against Belgium?

It was fitting for a third-place World Cup play-off many thought pointless that one of the main talking points was the fact Danny Rose appeared to have holes all over his socks.

Any idea what’s going on with Danny Rose’s socks? #BELENG pic.twitter.com/9lU5iyWDvs — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) July 14, 2018

Why does Danny Rose have loads of holes cut into his socks? — Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) July 14, 2018

It was a fair question to ask of the left-back, who came into the side for Ashley Young against Belgium, both teams having been defeated at the semi-final stage.

Humorous suggestions were offered from all corners. Speed holes, anyone?

Those are speed holes, they make the guy go faster https://t.co/gtg7ej5n3s — Oliver (@rlycoolcat) July 14, 2018

Or perhaps a tribute to the 2018 Fifa World Cup logo?

Really classy 2018 FIFA World Cup™ tribute from Danny Rose and his socks #classy #nicetouch pic.twitter.com/6AesKe7Cg2 — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) July 14, 2018

The most sensible explanation, however, was that the holes reduced the tightness of the socks on the calf muscle.

Apparently to relieve tension in calf muscles. Walker and Bale have both done it in the past but Rose has taken it to more of an extreme level! — Jane Sparrow (@spurs_sparrow) July 14, 2018

Something for the kit manufacturers to consider, perhaps.

- Press Association