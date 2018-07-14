Why did Danny Rose wear socks full of holes against Belgium?

Back to World Cup Sport Home

It was fitting for a third-place World Cup play-off many thought pointless that one of the main talking points was the fact Danny Rose appeared to have holes all over his socks.

It was a fair question to ask of the left-back, who came into the side for Ashley Young against Belgium, both teams having been defeated at the semi-final stage.

Humorous suggestions were offered from all corners. Speed holes, anyone?

Or perhaps a tribute to the 2018 Fifa World Cup logo?

The most sensible explanation, however, was that the holes reduced the tightness of the socks on the calf muscle.

Something for the kit manufacturers to consider, perhaps.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, World Cup, UK, Danny Rose, England, football, socks, World Cup, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport