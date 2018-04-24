Why David De Gea is a big fan of Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper Tom Moores

Most of us can only imagine, but as an athlete it must be pretty cool when you garner praise from your fellows at the top of their game – and when it comes to reflexes, David De Gea is the man you’d want to hear from.

Luckily for Tom Moores, the Spanish goalkeeper is just the man showing appreciation for this wicket-keeping performance the Nottinghamshire cricketer put in against Yorkshire.

Those diving catches are reminiscent of the remarkable saves De Gea has been pulling off in the Premier League this season.

So, naturally, De Gea’s response was to be expected – he gave Moores a big hand.

Whether or not De Gea is a big cricket fan isn’t clear, but Moores certainly appreciated the recognition – and even spotted an opportunity for some training experience.

Need to sort me out with a training session @D_DeGea ⚽️🏏 #GOAT https://t.co/Wm2UxWOq5Z — T O M M O O R E S (@TomMoores23) April 24, 2018

Get that keeper down to Old Trafford.

No, the other one.