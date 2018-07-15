Who wants to see some Kylian flair?

Kylian Mbappe has been one of stars of the World Cup, with four goals for France helping him land the young player of the tournament award.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the 19-year-old’s most memorable moments in Russia.

Winner against Peru

Key stats:



👉 @KMbappe is the first #FRA player to have been born after their World Cup victory in 1998 and score a #WorldCup goal



👉 #PER can no longer progress out of Group C in this year's tournament.#FRAPER pic.twitter.com/9J28KrEWy9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018

Mbappe became France’s youngest scorer in a major tournament when he tapped home to settle a compelling group game against Peru and secure France’s place in the last 16. The youngster has been tipped for big things for some time now and this marked his arrival on the grandest stage.

Winning a penalty against Argentina

Mbappe’s pace has been a constant danger for defences (AP)

The youngster proved the difference by scoring a brilliant second-half double as France beat Argentina 4-3 in a last-16 thriller. Before getting on the scoresheet himself though, Mbappe earned the penalty that saw France go 1-0 up with a blistering burst of pace. He picked up the ball deep inside his own half and charged all the way upfield before being bundled over by Marcos Rojo.

Goal one against Argentina

Mbappe celebrates after scoring his first against Argentina (AP)

With the score in Kazan locked at 2-2, Mbappe swung the game in France’s favour when he gathered the ball in a crowded area, pushed it wide and then fired home with a low, left-foot shot.

Goal two against Argentina

Moments later he was at it again, racing on to a through-ball from Olivier Giroud to round off a rapid counter-attack with another clinical low finish, stroking home from just inside the area.

Neat flick against Belgium

How about this from @KMbappe in a @FIFAWorldCup semi-final 💯



Talent.



Who is your player of the tournament? pic.twitter.com/fazY7Dc6z7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 10, 2018

Mbappe may not have scored in the semi-final victory over Belgium but he still caught the eye, most notably when he created a chance with a brilliant piece of skill. The Paris St Germain star had his back to goal when the ball came to him but he had the control and awareness to play in Giroud with a superb flick behind.

Final breakthrough

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal in the final (Aaron Chown/PA).

Mbappe followed in Pele’s footsteps by scoring in a World Cup final as a teenager, taking France 4-1 ahead with a low effort from distance past a statuesque Danijel Subasic for his fourth goal of the tournament.

Young player of the tournament

A memorable World Cup for Mbappe was capped shortly after the 4-2 final defeat of Croatia in Moscow when the 19-year-old was named FIFA’s young player of the tournament.

